Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce Kicks Off 2024 NFL Training Camp from Costa Mesa, California
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce kicked off the Silver and Black 2024 NFL Training Camp today, and we have everything he said for you to enjoy.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Speaking of pound for pound, I believe your favorite fighter was fighting this Saturday Tank Davis, would you be watching that? Crosby: " Absolutely. I love Tank [Davis], been a huge fan for a long time. The way he fights, his approach, his confidence. The way he goes in the ring, he has no fear in his body. He goes in there and he's fully himself and that's a guy that I love watching. You could just feel his energy. He walks into a press conference and it's like he owns the place. Those are the type of guys I look up to because they're special individuals. They do it their way. They don't try to fit in with anything, they just do what they do, and I think that's what makes them special. So yeah, I think he's going to have a huge knock out again on Saturday."
Q: How has Rob Leonard challenged you and the rest of the guys in the defensive line room? Crosby: "Yeah, Robbie's [Rob Leonard] has been incredible. He challenges us every day, he doesn't coach anybody – he coaches people different, but he doesn't shy away from coaching. You know what I mean? That's what I think is most important. Nowadays there's a lot of guys that feel like they are too big to be coached and things like that, and my it's my way or no way. Rob is a guy that can relate to us, he played division one football, he's been around a lot of great players, and people have his respect in our room. So, it's a collaborative group, he walks in there, and we have, I mean, we have the biggest D-line group I think we've ever had. We have like 18 guys with some ridiculous, got like four coaches now in there. It feels like everybody wants to be in the D-line room at all times. So, it's a special group, and it starts with him. And I think he's done an incredible job, and he just pushes us in every single way. He knows what everybody wants, and you got to have real relationships with the players to be able to talk to him a certain way and I think that's what he does a great job of doing. Yeah, for instance, when he first got hired, he took the time to get in a zoom call. It was me, him and Rob Marinelli, and like, usually a coach, coaches don't do stuff like that. It's like no, this is my way, he got in the meeting with him, and we chopped it up for an hour and we talked football. And I thought that was super cool just because it shows like, even as a coach, he's still constantly learning and that's why me and Robbie have a real relationship. It's not like just coach type stuff, it's real life and that's what I feel like, why guys respect him so much. I think Marinelli was the same exact way. It was much more than just a coach, you have a real relationship with guys like that."
