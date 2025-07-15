The Financial Benefits of Being a Rams' Quarterback
After a career season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield was ranked as the tenth-best quarterback in the league in a poll taken of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
"Fearless as a thrower and a runner," an NFL personnel evaluator said to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He's got on-field leadership where teammates want to support him. Much better arm than given credit for. Good mover in the pocket and can rush for yards. Attacks the third level of the defense. When he's got time [in the pocket], he's as good as almost anybody right now."
"He honestly reminds me of Favre a little bit as far as style of play," the personnel man said. "He's got a moxie to him, like, '---- you, I'm on the attack.' And defensive guys feel that presence."
Mayfield, once considered a failed first overall pick (for no justifiable reason), rebounded after joining the Rams in 2022, filling in for an injured Matthew Stafford. Mayfield credits the Rams for changing the trajectory of his career, stating his stint with the team was the first time he had fun in years.
Since 2022, Mayfield signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did Mayfield replace the retired Tom Brady, he outplayed him by a wide margin, winning the NFC South, defeating the Eagles in the Wild Card round.
Mayfield was given a three-year, $100 million extension and has since outplayed it, setting himself up for another nine-figure extension following this season.
Mayfield is the prime case of how Sean McVay gets most of his quarterbacks paid.
Jared Goff started seven games as a rookie and won none of them. Enters Sean McVay and Goff is throwing 4,000+ yard seasons. With the Rams, Goff had his fifth-year selection picked up and then he signed a four-year, $134 million contract. In 2024, Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension.
If Matthew Stafford was back in Detroit, he might be retired right now. Remember Goff endured two years of heartbreaking failures before the Lions rebounded, and Stafford was done with the organization. However, he comes to the Rams, immediately wins the Super Bowl, and has been pulling in paychecks ever since.
John Wolford has continued to stick around the NFL, collecting paychecks with the Buccaneers and Jaguars.
The Chiefs gave Carson Wentz $3.3 million to be their backup after spending a portion of the 2024 season on the Rams.
Luiz Perez and Bryce Hopkins appear to be some of the highest earners in the UFL.
And McVay's system is responsible for the career recoveries of Sam Darnold and Geno Smith as well as big-time extensions for Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and others in recent years.
Want to be a millionaire? Play quarterback in McVay's system.
