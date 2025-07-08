Will First Round Wide Receiver Haunt Rams' Sean McVay?
In the NFL Draft, for the most part, it's about who youu picked. However, the lingering question of who you didn't pick remains the second most scary question for general managers. The scariest is why.
Why did you pick him? Why didn't you pick him? It's the ultimate game of skill and chance with everyone claiming to be an expert. However, that's why Les Snead and Sean McVay get paid the big bucks, to make the tough decisions and to work through the consequences and they may feel the consequences of sleeping on one wide receiver soon.
While Tetairoa McMillian and Emeka Egbuka were high on the Rams' wish list, it may have been Matthew Golden who would have been number one, as he's currently displaying all the traits of a successful receiver in a McVay offense.
A receiver can only be successful in a McVay-style offense if they do/ have these four things. An unquestionable confidence, an ability to block, an ability to play anywhere on the field, and an ability to understand leverage.
Green Bay's Matthew Golden, a player who was firmly within the Rams reach, is checking off those boxes quickly.
"I can play anywhere on the field," Golden told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. "Just doing what the team needs me to do. That's what I did at Texas and that's what I'm going to continue to do. Just being in the position to play for the Green Bay Packers man, it means so much to me."
"Definitely want to go get that [Lombardi] Trophy, man," Golden added. "That's the question mark we got in our team room is just filling in that blank. That's the last thing we need in that team room and, for us, that's all we talk about at practice is getting that trophy. So, we're doing everything we can each and every day to get to that point and just letting the rest be built up by itself."
Golden would have been perfect in Los Angeles. He would have learned and grown behind to of the best at his position, he would be playing in perfect conditions, he has the Texas connection with Jordan Whittington, and he's just an incredible player.
Golden has triple crown winner written all over him as Matt LaFleur has his best weapon since Davante Adams.
And yet, he was so close to being schemed up by Sean McVay. It's the near misses that hurts the most.
