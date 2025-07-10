Rams' McVay Offense Dominates Recent NFL Offensive Rankings
In a recent ranking of the top WR, TE, and RB groups in football by ESPN's Bill Barnwell, teams that run Sean McVay-style offenses make up five of the top ten spots on the 32-team ranking.
McVay's system is incredibly flexible, being able to be customized to fit the strengths of whatever players occupy certain roles, leading to massive seasons of production by it's users, including triple crown seasons by Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase. Here's the offenses.
The Atlanta Falcons, under the direction of former Rams assistants Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson come in ranked ninth after Drake London had a career year, breaking the 100 catches and 1,000 yards mark for the first time in his career. Bijan Robinson looked like the most prolific running back in a McVay offense since Todd Gurley as Robinson transitioned Atlanta to a more one-back system instead of splitting carries like how they once did under Arthur Smith with running back Tyler Allgeier.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running it back with former Rams' offensive coordinator Liam Coen's offense, hiring Josh Grizzard in-house to maintain the work Coen did with former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, allowing Mayfield to have his best year as a professional.
Despite suffering a hamstring injury, Mike Evans tied Jerry Rice's record with his 11th 1,000-yard season, while Chris Godwin remained effective despite his own injury issues. Jalen McMillian had his moments, as did Sterling Shepard while the team added Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka.
Bucky Irving established himself as a top ten running back while Cade Otton remains as one of the most underrated tight ends in football. The Buccaneers are ranked seventh.
At six is the Minnesota Vikings, under the direction of Rams' Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell won Coach of the Year after jumpstarting Sam Darnold's career through a diverse passing attack that flowed through Justin Jefferson.
Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson made their contributions while Aaron Jones secured his fourth 1,000-yard season in his first year with Minnesota.
Former Rams running back Cam Akers has his moments as well.
At five are the Los Angeles Rams. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams may be the best receiver duo in football, while Kyren Williams looks to make it three straight 1,000-yard seasons. However, their depth at three positions may be the strength of the team as Jarquez Hunter, Jordan Whittington, Blake Corum, Konata Mumpfield, and Terrance Ferguson make up the list of rookie or sophomore players expected to contribute in 2025.
Lastly, at three sits the Cincinnati Bengals, led by former Rams assistant Zac Taylor. As mentioned, Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown as the franchise extended Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason.
Chase Brown filled in nicely for the departed Joe Mixon, finishing 2024 ten yards short of 1,000 yards. To his credit, Zack Moss got a bunch of carries early and the Bengals were often playing from behind, forcing Joe Burrow to throw the team back into football games.
Expect a big year from second-year player Andrei Iosivas.
