Rams' Legend Key Piece of Deion Sanders' Staff
There is a belief out there that Deion Sanders only began his coaching career to get his sons, Shedeur and Shilo into the NFL.
That belief is wrong.
There is another belief that Sanders is an overrated coach.
That belief is also wrong.
In an effort for transparency, I have been on the Deion Sanders train for quite some time, once stating the Florida State Seminoles should have hired Sanders over Mike Norvell as head coach because no one in the entire country would be able to recruit like Sanders.
Sanders didn't get the job in Tallahassee, but after a stop at Jackson State, Sanders brought winning football back to Colorado, having his Buffaloes ranked in the top 25 during both seasons in charge, with Travis Hunter winning the Heisman trophy while Sanders led the program to their first winning season (excluding the 2020 COVID season where they played six total games) since 2016.
Over the past 16 months, Sanders has revolutionized the program by building an NFL-quality staff and making massive moves in the high school and transfer portal recruiting scene.
His offensive coordinator is former Giants and Browns head coach Pat Shurmur, his defensive coordinator is former Bengals assistant Robert Livingston, and former NFL players Kevin Mathis, Andre Gurode, George Hegamin, Domata Peko, Jason Phillips, and Warren Sapp are members of Sanders' staff.
Sanders and Sapp, Hall of Famers, are joined by their fellow brethren in Canton with Rams legend Marshall Faulk being hired this offseason as Colorado's running backs coach.
However, Sanders made a huge announcement at Big 12 media day, stating he wanted to add two more former NFL coaches to his staff.
“Our coaching staff, this is without Byron Leftwich, which I’m praying that he does the right thing, and Mike Zimmer, we have 160 years of NFL experience,” Sanders said. “With those two added, that’s 204 years of NFL experience. And I want those years.”
Leftwich, inaccurately reported to have already been hired back in March, is a former first-round pick, college football legend, and Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Leftwich hasn't coached since his departure from the Buccaneers in 2022. It seems it's his job if he wants it.
Sanders has a long and personal relationship with Zimmer, dating back to when Zimmer was an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders joined the Cowboys in 1995, winning Super Bowl XXX together. Zimmer was a consultant for Sanders in 2023 and 2024 before being re-hired as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator in 2024.
With NFL veterans and NFL-trained coaches running NFL concepts, Colorado's already growing pool of talent may consist of some of the most NFL-ready players in the draft.
With Faulk already in the building, this could be the Rams' inside scoop to bring some Buffaloes to Los Angeles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE