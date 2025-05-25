Selecting a St. Louis Rams Flag Football Team
The 2028 Olympics will have flag football as a competition, and the NFL has voted unanimously to allow its players to participate in the inaugural event that will take place in Los Angeles.
In that spirit of the ten-player sport, here is my all-time St. Louis Rams flag football team. Only players who played majority of their Rams' career during the franchise's time in St. Louis will count. A separate list for the legends of Los Angeles was created.
For this, we're only counting players who have played at least two full seasons for the team.
Building All-Time Los Angeles Rams Flag Football Team
Quarterback: Kurt Warner
Let's be real, Marc Bulger and Trent Green aren't eclipsing the director to the "Greatest Show on Turf." Plus Warner played arena ball so he's already accustomed to many of the elements that differentiate flag from 11 v. 11 tackle football.
Running Back: Marshall Faulk
Three time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, 2000 NFL MVP, and he's dangerous as a runner and receiver. The perfect player for flag football.
Wide receiver: Isaac Bruce
Hall of Fame route runner, pass catcher, and play maker. No one is covering Bruce in man coverage.
Wide receiver: Torry Holt
Should be in the Hall of Fame alongside Warner, Faulk, Bruce, and Orlando Pace because there is no "Greatest Show on Turf" without Holt. Eight straight seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards and remember a bunch of those seasons were on some awful Rams teams.
Wide receiver: Tavon Austin
Az-Zahir Hakim has the speed and Ricky Proehl always came through in the clutch, but Tavon Austin was that dude. Austin, owner of the greatest collegiate mixtape in history, could operate as a receiver, runner, and returner.
If ruining unique talents by placing them in mundane offenses was a war crime, Jeff Fisher might currently be residing in the Hague so give me prime Tavon Austin any day of the week.
Edge: London Fletcher
While Kevin Carter is much more of an EDGE and Aaron Donald could make the list, Fletcher's ability to drop into coverage gives him the nod over Carter despite being an off-ball linebacker. Donald is on the Los Angeles list. If Alec Ogletree could have had his career year in 2015 instead of 2016 maybe we could have included him because no man that big should be able to move like how he used to.
Cornerback: Todd Lyght
Quiet contributor, Lyght's 10 years of service to the Rams doesn't the the love it deserves as his career was split between Los Angeles, Anaheim, and St. Louis. However, he played majority of his career in Missouri, winning All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl victory.
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins
Jackrabbit Jenkins was a pick six machine during his time with the Rams. Yes, he liked to gamble but with this offense and Aeneas Williams playing over top, that's a gamble I'm willing to take.
Safety: Aeneas Williams
Another Hall of Famer who gracefully transitioned from corner to safety. Despite being in his mid-30s when he joined the Rams, Williams still was selected to All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams. He shined in the 01-02 playoffs.
Safety: Dré Bly
Yes, Dré Bly was a corner and did have his best years in Detroit but from 1999-2002, he was special for the Rams and there is no way he's not on the field.
