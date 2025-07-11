Deion Sanders Hopes to Add Two More Notable Former NFL Coaches to Colorado Staff
Deion Sanders wants to add two veteran NFL coaches to the Colorado coaching staff. Coach Prime revealed at Big 12 Media Days that he was hoping Byron Leftwich and Mike Zimmer will be a part of his staff this year according to Pro Football Talk.
“Our coaching staff, this is without Byron Leftwich, which I’m praying that he does the right thing, and Mike Zimmer, we have 160 years of NFL experience,” Sanders said. “With those two added, that’s 204 years of NFL experience. And I want those years.”
Leftwich was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they won the Super Bowl in February 2021. He was fired less than two years later and hasn't worked since. It was reported that he had joined the Colorado staff in March, but that was apparently inaccurate.
Zimmer, who was an analyst and consultant with Colorado in 2023 during Sanders's first season in Boulder, spent 2024 as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. He was the defensive backs coach with Dallas when they won Super Bowl XXX with Sanders as one of the starting cornerbacks. He served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014 to '21.