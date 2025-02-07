BREAKING: Colorado HC Deion Sanders Hires Rams Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk
Rams Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk has returned to football, joining fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders at Colorado. In his first professional coaching role, Faulk will serve as the team's running backs coach.
Faulk joins a star-studded staff that includes former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur and several former NFL players such as Hall of Famer Warren Sapp.
Ever since Sanders took over Colorado, the team has been on an upward trajectory, achieving the program's second winning season since 2005. Led by his son Shedeur and star cornerback Travis Hunter, Colorado won nine games in 2024 and secured their future by moving to the Big 12 conference.
Both Sanders and Hunter are expected to be picked inside the top five selections of the 2025 NFL Draft. This would be the first time since 2011 that two Buffaloes were selected in the first round.
Sanders continues to recruit hard, bringing in some of the best players in the country but the running back position has continued to be an issue for the team. With an improving offensive line, Faulk will be tasked to help take the Buffaloes run game to the next level.
Faulk is a west coast legend, attending college at San Diego State. It will be up to him to recruit the region while using his name and resume as a player to pluck talent from the transfer portal.
Faulk's hire continues a strong Sanders tradition of bringing in NFL minds in order to expose players to NFL-level preparation and performance. With Shurmur running the offense, Colorado does use several Mike Martz passing concepts so the offense shouldn't feel too unfamiliar to Faulk.
The downside is that Shurmur, like most coaches in college football, calls most of his plays out of shotgun, which limits the different types of blocking schemes a team could use to give a running back a more advantageous situation.
Regardless, this is a phenomenal opportunity for Faulk to get back into football and to bestow his knowledge onto the youth. Considering Sean McVay loves college coaches, don't be surprised to see the franchise legend back on the Rams sidelines one day.
