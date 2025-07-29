Second-year Rams Players Continue to Progress in Camp
The resurrection of the Los Angeles Rams has been a unique adventure to witness. One marked for rebuilding in 2022, the front office and head coach combination that has ruled with an iron fist since 2017 leaned into its franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and the breakouts of their rookie sensations to win 20 games in the last two seasons.
Heading into 2025, two second-year players will look to continue adding to the list of young playmakers that will help the Rams to a hopeful No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Jordan Whittington and Blake Corum continue to progress
It is a big second year for wide receiver Jordan Whittington and running back Blake Corum. Both flashed in small sample sizes last season as rookies and are looking to emerge onto the scene as critical depth pieces at their respective positions.
Rams head coach Sean McVay does not shy away from the truth with little doubt in his answers. When asked about Whittington's growth through the first week of training camp, 'J-Whitt, ' as McVay calls him, has done a great job with his development, showcasing his ability to play at all three receiver spots while competing in the run game as a blocker.
"You look at a guy that came in and was mature beyond his years as a rookie last year. He's got the ability to play all three spots," McVay said. "He can really compete in the run game and I think he's really continuing to increase his route volume. He’s played really well."
The former Texas wide receiver and running back continues to grow and so has Corum, a former standout with the Michigan Wolverines. Corum is fighting for more playing time as starting running back Kyren Williams enters a contract year. McVay said that the 2023 National Championship-winning running back has also done a great job and looks more comfortable.
"Blake's done a great job. You can see he's more and more comfortable," McVay said. "He had the forearm injury at the end of the year last year, but he has been great."
McVay called repetition the "mother of learning," explaining that Whittington and Corum will slowly grow more comfortable with more reps. The more they understand what the task at hand is, the better they get, and their chances of getting more significant playing time.
"Those guys are both so conscientious and really that's consistent with a lot of the guys that we have on our football team. I think that allows them to just get better because they're conscientious," McVay said. "You'll hear me say it over and over again, ‘stacking blocks.’ It can be boring, but man, it's the only way that you can continuously grow and continuously go in the direction that we want."
