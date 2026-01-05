Rams' Kyren Williams Talks About Playoff Ambitions

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

Watch Kyren Williams' Press Conference Below

The Voices of the New Core of the Rams

While only four seasons have passed since the Rams were victorious in Super Bowl LVI, outside of Matthew Stafford, not that many Rams were around for the game and those who were did not play the major roles that they play now.

The new core has been built by the players from the Rams' 2022 and 2023 draft classes. With Williams representing the group from 2022, his words from his presser echo many of the same sentiments stated by his teammates.

Rams' head coach Sean McVay spoke about what that core means to their current ambitions.

“I think they've gotten a bunch of experience," stated McVay. "I think experience accelerates. I think when you are able to gain experience or go through a lot or have a bunch of snaps, you always talk about [how[ that becomes the repetition of learning. I think we've gotten a lot of conscientious guys that have played in a lot of meaningful games. They've had a lot of different experiences, a lot of different atmospheres and environments for those guys from [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and [Defensive End] Kobie Turner and [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young's class."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"You're looking at guys that now they're getting ready to play in their fourth playoff game and there is a difference. The stakes are higher. You don't run away from that. You don't need to make stuff up. I think it's big. When you even look at just some of the guys that have stepped up even before that. Warren McClendon's been outstanding. I've just been really pleased with the collective young group. I think you've got guys that are a little bit more experienced in Matthew, we talked about Rob Havenstein, Higbee, those guys have been so steady."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Then there still is youth, but he seems like they've been around for a while with the guys like Quentin Lake and the [Running Back] Kyren Williams. I'm really excited and they've done an excellent job of really establishing a foundation and I think we've gotten better. That's the most important thing. There has been a consistent improvement. Now I'm looking forward to seeing that come to life this week and then when we get a chance to kick off at 4:30 on Saturday.”

