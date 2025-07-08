One Question for Los Angeles Rams Top Three RBs
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has a misconception as a play-caller as one to open up the passing game for his quarterbacks. In reality, McVay is a stubborn coach to the run game and runs the offense through his zone-blocking system that forces his running backs to execute with vision, patience, and aggression to attack creases.
This is what has made starting tailback Kyren Williams as productive as he has been the last two seasons, with at least 1,100 yards in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, he will have two running backs behind him in Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter, looking to be productive runners in McVay's offense.
However, all three running backs have questions that they must answer ahead of training camp and the regular season that could make or break the Rams' run game.
Can Kyren Williams keep a stranglehold on the Rams starting job?
There is a reason why general manager Les Snead has selected two running backs in the last two drafts. The team is preparing for the possibility that Williams does not return in 2026, as he is currently entering the final season of his rookie contract. That could spell excitement for the young tailbacks behind him to take significant snaps away from him.
Williams must keep an iron-fist clinched on the Rams' starting running back job if he wants to earn a new contract in Los Angeles. Yet, McVay may feel differently if the run game continues to stall out in key areas such as short-yardage situations.
Will Blake Corum emerge as a potential 2026 starter?
Many remember Corum for his heroics in the Rose Bowl a few years ago to help lead the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship triumph. Now, he is a second-string tailback fighting for more playing time as his teammate enters a contract year. Corum is talented with a naturally low center of gravity, great vision and change of direction, and a natural pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Corum doesn't have elite speed, but there is enough to break through for significant gains on the ground. He should see a snap and touch increase in the Rams offense this season with the chance to emerge as RB1 for the 2026 season.
What will Jarquez Hunter's role be for the Rams in 2025?
A fourth-round pick out of Auburn, Hunter provides a more physical skill set to the Rams running back room but combines that physicality with sufficient burst to win the edge and gain chunk yards on the ground. While Williams and Corum will likely have a more refined role in the offense, Hunter's remains uncertain at the moment, but a key in his 2024 college tape says otherwise.
Hunter will be the tailback who provides Los Angeles a nice boost in short-yardage situations. He isn't exactly a bruiser, but his strong, thick lower half and contact balance allow him to get a few extra yards after contact. I compared Hunter to Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who had a near-identical skill set coming out of Oklahoma State and developed over time into one of the better tailbacks in the league.
