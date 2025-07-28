McVay Says This WR Can Compete for Reps
Deebo Samuel has left the NFC West, but the Los Angeles Rams might keep his legacy alive. Head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that wide receiver Jordan Whittington not only can play all three receiver roles in the Rams’ offense, but Whittington also could have the opportunity to compete for snaps in the running game.
- “I've been super impressed with him,” McVay said. “He's done such a great job. You look at a guy that came in and was mature beyond his years as a rookie last year. He's got the ability to play all three spots. He can really compete in the run game and I think he's really continuing to increase his route volume.
- “He’s played really well. He's strong. He's so conscientious. He's just one of those guys that you don't bet against. He's a good football player. You can't have enough guys like that. We love J-Whitt.”
Whittington played running back early in college
They’d love him even more if he could evolve into a Samuel-style weapon for the Rams. Recruited to Texas as a running back, Whittington converted to wide receiver in 2020 after his true-freshman season. He finished college with 76 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, averaging 10.9 yards per tote.
Last year, perhaps with an eye on the future, the Rams gave the rookie his first two NFL carries in the meaningless season-finale against Seattle. With the NFC West title wrapped up and no chance to improve their playoff seeding, the Rams got a good look at Whittington in the run game. He finished with two carries for 12 yards, both first downs.
First downs came often for Whittington as a Rams rookie. In fact, he earned 14 of them despite only 24 touches all season (those two carries and 293 yards on 22 receptions). And like Samuel, Whittington is also a weapon returning kickoffs, leading the Rams last year with a 28.3-yard average on 16 returns. Only five other NFL players compiled higher averages with a minimum of 16 returns.
And like fellow kickoff returner Blake Corum, Whittington is getting better with every rep.
“Repetition is the mother of learning,” McVay said, answering a question on Corum and Whittington. “I think guys get more and more comfortable the more that they play.
“Those guys are both so conscientious and, really, that's consistent with a lot of the guys that we have on our football team. I think that allows them to just get better because they're conscientious. You'll hear me say it over and over again, stacking blocks. It can be boring, but man, it's the only way that you can continuously grow and continuously go in the direction that we want. Both those guys are in the midst of doing that.”
Running back in his blood
Whittington, a 6-1, 202-pound athlete, actually has a much different body than the Rams’ top three running backs, including Corum (5-8, 210). Starter Kyren Williams is 5-9, 202. Rookie fourth-round selection Jarquez Hunter is 5-9, 204.
He also has running-back genes. Whittington’s uncle, Arthur Whittington, scored 15 touchdowns over four years (1978-81) with the Raiders, helping Oakland win a Super Bowl in 1980. He finished his career after a brief stint in Buffalo during the strike-shortened 1982 season.
If Whittington does get more carries for the Rams as a second-year NFL player, he would join Samuel and Ty Montgomery as the most recent examples of wide receiver-running back hybrids. Montgomery carved out a nine-year career with 263 carries and 147 receptions, making the transition to primarily playing running back in his second NFL season with the Packers. He still wore No. 88 out of the backfield. Samuel got his most carries in his third NFL season.
“What I think is really cool,” McVay added, “is whether you're talking about a Jordan Whittington, Blake Corum or Kyren Williams, you don't bet against these guys. These guys are going to figure it out. They're mentally and physically tough people. They're resilient. They've shown consistent instances of being able to respond, but also to stay humble through the good times. Those are the kinds of guys we're looking for.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE