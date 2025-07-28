Rams HC Sean McVay Has Zero Doubts
Heading into the season, the Los Angeles Rams are confident in the roster they have assembled. Much of that confidence comes from the fact that quarterback Matthew Stafford returned to the team earlier this offseason.
However, the veteran quarterback is expected to miss practices with back tightness. The Rams hope it is not a sign of things to come for their star quarterback this season. Still, even if Stafford misses time, the Rams will be prepared.
Most teams would be concerned about their aging quarterback having any physical issues this early in the season. McVay recently expressed confidence in Garoppolo on the Up and Adams show.
“I look at Jimmy; he’s a starting quarterback. And so what’s cool about that, though, is the respect and reverence he has for Matthew and the way that Matthew leads that room, but Jimmy has played at a really high level, and he’s going into year 12. He’s got so many things to bring to the table, and we were really fortunate that he chose to come back here because he had a lot of other opportunities,” McVay said.
McVay did not stop there; he also pointed to Garoppolo's lone start last season, in the Rams' final regular-season game. Garoppolo completed 27 of his 41 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the Rams' five-point loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Those numbers may not seem like much. However, Garoppolo did not play in any other game last season. The Seahawks game is the only game in which he logged any statistics. He likely would have played even better if he had played more last season.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he is a starting quarterback in this league, and I think he’ll get a chance to be able to do that again and show, you know, Week 18 last year, right? Yeah, I mean, but you look at what he did in that game, right? Seattle’s an upper-echelon defense, and he did a heck of a job of giving us a chance to almost pull that thing off, and that’s who he is, and he’s done a great job,” McVay said.
While Garoppolo is undoubtedly a quality option for the Rams to turn to if Stafford is unable to play, it is worth noting that Stafford has rarely missed time over the past two seasons. Garoppolo can be a starting quarterback, but the Rams may not need him to be.
The only reason he did not play in the regular season finale against the Seahawks was that the Rams had already won the division the week prior. Had they not done so, Stafford would have started all 17 games.
