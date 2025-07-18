Rams' Biggest Hurdle to Playoff Return Revealed
The Rams made it a priority this offseason to equip their roster for a Super Bowl run as their 2024 season confirmed the rebuild launched after the 2022 season was over. A seamless transition from Aaron Donald led to Los Angeles' first division title since 2021 and a potential seamless transition from Cooper Kupp may be what launches the franchise back to the mountain top.
However, the Rams couldn't make wholesale changes to the entire roster this offseason, with Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen naming the biggest concern for each 2024 NFL playoff team.
When it comes to the Rams, he's worried about the boys in the trenches.
"The offensive line has been a point of concern for the Rams for a while now," wrote Rasmussen. "Last year, injuries decimated the team up front, and they'll need some better injury luck in 2025 if they want to contend for a championship. Los Angeles made multiple moves in the trenches, signing David Quessenberry and D.J. Humphries among other players. As Matthew Stafford enters his age-37 season, keeping him protected at all costs will be critical, and the offensive line cannot afford to underperform."
Alaric Jackson is currently out with blood clots, and Rob Havenstein hurt his shoulder, forcing him to miss critical games last season.
In 2024, both Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson suffered injuries in the season opener. With Jackson gone, there are questions about depth along the interior offensive line.
On top of the offensive line, depth is a concern for the safeties and receiver room.
The Rams in 2024 lost both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for a strectch during the beginning of the season and while Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson tried to stear the ship, the Rams continually lost ballgames.
Now, Robinson and all his experience are gone, so who steps up? Jordan Whittington? Konata Mumpfield? Xavier Smith? Someone else?
The Rams currently have three safeties with playing experience. They could add a fourth if Quentin Lake vacates his nickelback role. However, if someone gets hurt, do they trust the players that are currently competing to make the 53-man roster?
This team is built to win now, but do they have the depth to win in January? We'll have to find out.
