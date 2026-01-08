Why Rams Are Expected to Cut Panthers' Cinderella Run Short

The Los Angeles Rams knew they couldn't take it easy in Week 18. Head Coach Sean McVay might have felt comfortable with resting his stars in the regular-season finale in the previous two years, but 2025 was different. He knew it wouldn't be good for his team to go into the playoffs riding a three-game losing streak.

Plus, beating the Arizona Cardinals handily, 37-20, improved Matthew Stafford's chances at MVP and Puka Nacua's odds at capturing the Offensive Player of the Year award.

It also gifted the Rams a first-round matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Sure, LA might have already lost to Carolina earlier this season, but they'd choose the Panthers ten times out of ten over a first-round bout with the Chicago Bears or the reigning-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Rams won't fall into the same trap twice

The Carolina Panthers aren't even supposed to be here. They lost their final regular-season game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sold their chances at winning the NFC South outright.

Instead, they snuck in with some help from the Atlanta Falcons, who beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. With the Falcons moving to 8-9, the division ended in a three-way tie, allowing Carolina to get into the playoffs due to tiebreakers.

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers are seen as the worst team in the postseason field. FanDuel has them as heavy home underdogs, spotted 10.5 points on the spread, and listed at a massive +480 on the moneyline. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco isn't just predicting that the Los Angeles Rams will take care of business in Carolina, but that they'll comfortably cover the two-possession spread, with a commanding 31-17 victory:

"The Panthers beat the Rams in Week 13 thanks to a lot of big plays by both the offense and defense. Matthew Stafford threw three picks in that game. That won't happen again. Look for a much better offensive effort from the Rams. The Panthers ran it well against the Rams in the last meeting, so that will again be the focus here. Bryce Young also made some key throws in that game. But this is a big challenge for a young Panthers team. The Rams are playoff tested and Stafford and gang will play like it. Rams big."

Carolina matches up surprisingly well with LA, due to its stout run defense and physically imposing wide receivers built to take advantage of the Rams' small secondary. But under the bright lights of the postseason, those things might not matter in the slightest.

