Key Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Win vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Rams gave their fans a scare in the first half of Week 2. They went into intermission down 13-10 against the Tennessee Titans, struggling to move the ball consistently against a supposedly weak defense and failing to contain rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
However, Head Coach Sean McVay and his team turned it on in the second half. They outscored the Titans 23-6 in the final 30 minutes to remain undefeated with a 33-19 victory.
The offense flexed its explosive potential in that period. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the passing game were firing on all cylinders to put Tennessee away. The Rams' Week 2 performance was highly encouraging for fantasy owners rostering most of their stars.
Rams' high-powered offense is back
1. Davante Adams
There was speculation over whether Davante Adams could still be an elite fantasy option after joining the Los Angeles Rams to be their WR2, second in targets for an aging, injury-prone quarterback. He proved those doubts quite silly against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.
After a slow start to his 2025 NFL season, Adams caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown for LA. Not only did he lead his team in receiving yards, but he also led the Rams in targets with 13. Adams should be a featured member of any fantasy roster he might be on, and anyone who bought low on him after Week 1 is looking shrewd right now.
2. Puka Nacua
Anyone who was worried that Davante Adams might take away from Puka Nacua's production in 2025 can rest easy. He racked up eight catches on nine targets for 91 yards receiving against the Titans. Between Nacua and Adams, Matthew Stafford has all the weapons he needs to lead an elite offense this season.
Nacua's touchdown concerns remain, as he's yet to find the end zone this year, but he's already totaled 18 receptions and 221 yards through two games. He put up elite numbers despite the offense's overall slow day versus the Houston Texans in Week 1, and continued his high-volume output with the Rams' attack clicking against Tennessee, too. He continues to be matchup-proof.
3. Kyren Williams
It might be time to start worrying about Kyren Williams. He was able to have a decent fantasy finish in Week 1 because of a short-yardage touchdown, but his overall production has been significantly lacking compared to his past two seasons.
Through two games, he has just 132 yards on 35 carries. To be fair, he also started slowly in 2023 and 2024. This trend is definitely something to keep an eye on, though.
