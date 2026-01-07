Rams' Matthew Stafford Picks Up Another Accolade Before NFL Playoffs

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have one of the NFL's best quarterbacks and his recent accolade reinforces the positive narratives regarding the 2025 NFL season.

Stafford Wraps Up the Season in Style

After another strong performance to sweep the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams exited SoFi Stadium and the 2025 regular season with the NFC's fifth seed in hand and a performance that keeps Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the MVP race.

In the victory, Stafford threw for 259 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. That mark was more than enough for Stafford to win the final NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for the season.

Lessons From the Season

With the regular season wrapped up, Stafford reflected on his 2025 season. Stafford learned many lessons before the season when dealing with his back issues and it is his constant approach to learning new information, processing it, then attacking it one at a time that has allowed him to not only remain focused but at the forefront of football thought across the league.

“No. I think we've learned through it all," stated Stafford on lessons learned this season. "I think we've learned through the really good times and some of the times where we came up short. We've had opportunities to learn about our group and our team throughout the season and whether we win the game or lose them, we're always trying to find a way to be better. I can't think of one moment that has impacted me the most, but I do appreciate all of them.”

Stafford on Being an MVP Candidate

Stafford finished the regular season as the NFL's leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns by considerable margins. Stafford also finished tied for second in lowest interceptions thrown by quarterbacks who played 17 games. Stafford has eight while the current leader, Caleb Williams, had seven.

Stafford spoke on his candidacy, citing a lack of a new approach but more of a refinement from his team's week-to-week preparation as the cause for his success.

“As far as being a candidate, I just wanted to play as good as I possibly can this year like I do every season," stated Stafford. "Obviously, I have great football players around me and coaches around me that give myself and our offense a chance and opportunity to succeed. We were able to do that. It feels like at this point in my career, I don't know… I've been playing this game for a long time. I appreciate it but I don't know that it feels different now. I'm sure I'll think about it sometime down the road, but I’m not thinking about it at the moment.”

