2 Key Fantasy Stats from Rams vs. Titans
There was quite a bit of concern surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' offense in the offseason. They still had an alluring collection of talent, led by Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams, but there were worries about the quarterback's availability and production after he missed the first two weeks of training camp with a mysterious, lingering back issue.
Those doubts were partially justified in Week 1. The Rams came away with the win over the Houston Texans, but they only mustered 14 points, albeit against a strong defense. LA was able to lay those fears to rest in its trouncing of the Tennessee Titans.
In their second game of the 2025 NFL season, the Rams put up 33 points and garnered over 400 yards on offense, with nearly 300 coming through the air. Tennessee is far from a staunch defense, but it was highly encouraging to see LA flex its explosive potential the way it did in Week 2, especially in the second half.
Rams may be a fantasy football factory in 2025
1. Rams eight explosive passes
Despite a limited offensive performance in Week 1, the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford still tested the Houston Texans' secondary repeatedly. They threw seven explosive passes that traveled 15 or more yards in the air. Stafford connected on four of his five attempts of 20 or more yards.
He let it fly once again versus the Tennessee Titans. In Game 2, he threw eight passes 15 or more yards downfield, garnering 200 yards in the process. LA should have no problem racking up chunk gains this year.
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes the ball past Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
2. Kyren Williams two targets
Kyren Williams has struggled to get it going through two games. The good news is that he started slow in both 2023 and 2024, too. Through the first two weeks, he has 132 yards and one touchdown on 35 carries for 3.77 yards per attempt. That's actually the best start to a season he's had in his NFL career, as he had 104 yards on 29 rushes in his first two games in 2023 and 75 yards on 30 runs in 2024.
If Williams can't get into a rhythm on the ground, though, Head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams' staff might have to find ways to get him the ball in space throughout the passing game. That was a perceived focus for the team this past offseason, but it hasn't come to fruition yet, with just four targets for Williams so far this year.
Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus.
