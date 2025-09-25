Ram Digest

Rams See Multiple Stars Named to Wednesday's Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams released their first injury report of the week

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw several stars named to their Wednesday's injury report.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Davante Adams (hamstring) missed practice.

Limited

Steve Avila (limited), Justin Dedich (chest), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Braden Fiske (oblique), and Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.

McVay on Monday

“We came out good, the typical bumps and bruises. I should have some further updates on Wednesday, but nothing of significance,” stated McVay.

McVay spoke about whether Steve Avila would play this week.

Steve Avila
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“We'll see. He’s making good progress. I’ll probably have a better feel for that once we get back out there on Wednesday.”

McVay on Wednesday

“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] and [Wide Receivers] Davante [Adams], they came in and they're a little sore," stated McVay. "Rob with his ankle will not participate today. Davante has a sore hamstring. Everybody else will be limited, but we’ll take it a day at a time with those guys. We’re not expecting it to affect their game status but like I said, we'll take it a day at a time.”

Rob Havenstein
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McVay provided the same update on Avila.

Indianapolis Colts

Did Not Participate

DeForest Buckner (back), Matt Goncalves (toe), Xavien Howard (Rest), Kenny Moore (Achilles), Alex Pierce (concussion), and Rigoberto Sanchez (Personal Matter).

McVay on Colts

“I think we try to be inside out as much as possible," stated McVay. "I think when you watch that team, there's a lot of belief in themselves and in each other. They enjoy it and that's all that matters. I think it's fun the amount of attention that our league gets, but every single year…this league is so competitive."

Sean McVay
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"You hit your stride at the right time and you continuously improve and you have the right guys at the key spots, you capitalize on some of that momentum where it can really compound for you ,it can be a really powerful thing. That’s why you look at the tape. The tape tells you the story. You know how good of coaches that they have and how good some of the personnel is. They have some young guys that have really done a great job and some other players that have been excellent that look rejuvenated and are playing at a high clip. It’s a great challenge for us coming in here.”

