Rams See Multiple Stars Named to Wednesday's Injury Report
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams saw several stars named to their Wednesday's injury report.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Davante Adams (hamstring) missed practice.
Limited
Steve Avila (limited), Justin Dedich (chest), Colby Parkinson (shoulder), Braden Fiske (oblique), and Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) were limited on Wednesday.
McVay on Monday
“We came out good, the typical bumps and bruises. I should have some further updates on Wednesday, but nothing of significance,” stated McVay.
McVay spoke about whether Steve Avila would play this week.
“We'll see. He’s making good progress. I’ll probably have a better feel for that once we get back out there on Wednesday.”
McVay on Wednesday
“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] and [Wide Receivers] Davante [Adams], they came in and they're a little sore," stated McVay. "Rob with his ankle will not participate today. Davante has a sore hamstring. Everybody else will be limited, but we’ll take it a day at a time with those guys. We’re not expecting it to affect their game status but like I said, we'll take it a day at a time.”
McVay provided the same update on Avila.
Indianapolis Colts
Did Not Participate
DeForest Buckner (back), Matt Goncalves (toe), Xavien Howard (Rest), Kenny Moore (Achilles), Alex Pierce (concussion), and Rigoberto Sanchez (Personal Matter).
McVay on Colts
“I think we try to be inside out as much as possible," stated McVay. "I think when you watch that team, there's a lot of belief in themselves and in each other. They enjoy it and that's all that matters. I think it's fun the amount of attention that our league gets, but every single year…this league is so competitive."
"You hit your stride at the right time and you continuously improve and you have the right guys at the key spots, you capitalize on some of that momentum where it can really compound for you ,it can be a really powerful thing. That’s why you look at the tape. The tape tells you the story. You know how good of coaches that they have and how good some of the personnel is. They have some young guys that have really done a great job and some other players that have been excellent that look rejuvenated and are playing at a high clip. It’s a great challenge for us coming in here.”
