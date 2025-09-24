Sean McVay Details Rams Approach to Taking On Colts
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got back to work on Wednesday as they turn their attention towards the Indianapolis Colts. With eyes focused on the future, Rams head coach Sean McVay went into further detail on what he expects and what needs to change after making initial remarks on Monday.
Watch Sean McVay Press Conference Below
On Monday, Sean McVay, via a web conference, spoke to reporters regarding some of the issues.
Q: What are your thoughts on how the team managed the clock against the Eagles?
“I felt like we did a good job getting down into field goal range," stated McVay. "Certainly, some of those different situations where maybe if you had a different timeout, but I didn't feel like the clock was an issue for us getting to where we wanted to go. Obviously, we got the field goal blocked. The closer you get, maybe you're minimizing that."
"I like the way that we got down the field. When we were in a situation where we had 13 seconds left and one time out, it was a second down and 10, we ended up making what would've been a 51-yard field goal at that time a 44-yarder with a really good seven-yard run. We ended up letting that bleed down. When we get it to the 26-yard line, those are really favorable situations. We had come into this game and made 23 straight field goals. It didn't go down for us. I'll never run away from the things that we need to be able to own and acknowledge, but I felt like where we got the football to and the way that we played that drive out and the way that the guys on offense executed was pretty clockwork.”
Q: Are you content with the 65;35 snap split for Kyren Williams and Blake Corum?
"Yesterday it got a little off," stated McVay. "That's what we're hunting up, but I thought both those guys did an excellent job. I think it ended up being like 50 and 16. That was a little different. Blake got banged up a little bit on one of those returns so that cost him some snaps that he would've had otherwise on offense, but I thought both those guys did a great job.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE