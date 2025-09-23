Rams Mailbag: Understanding the Week 3 Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a stunning week three loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the fans of the Los Angeles Rams have questions and I have answers. Let's dive into this week's mailbag.
Do you think Snead will have some pressure to go pick up a CB?
No. It's doubtful the Rams address that position at this point unless something happens. The Rams don't know what they have in Tre Brown yet but the fact the team decided to bring in a player to slowly assimilate into the lineup instead of instantly challenging it pretty much lays out the team's intentions.
With that being said, you never know what could happen.
In first half we ran a lot of 5 man fronts on defense. Why did we go back to 4 man front in second half?
The Eagles went to the air. The Rams shut down Saquon Barkley and the Eagles needed points in a hurry. Chris Shula's entire defense is built on getting pressure from all angles and by having fewer defensive linemen, he is able to stack defensive backs and linebackers on the line of scrimmage, having random players drop back into coverage to give Jalen Hurts confusing looks.
On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being horrible , what number do you give this loss? And how long will the sting of this loss linger around the team?
8. It's not the fact that the Rams lost that bothers me. It how they lost. Poor execution, conservative casual game managment, a lack of an efficient offense in the red zone, problems that lose games in January.
With that being said, the Rams learned a tough lesson that they can ride to the Lombardi. This loss will last one week until they take their frustration out on a burgeoning Indianapolis Colts team.
What’s the ceiling looking like with both Kyren and Blake’s usage? Does it look like a RB1A and RB1B situation?
I asked Sean McVay and this is what he said. In context, McVay set a 65:35 snap ratio between Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.
“Yesterday it got a little off," stated McVay. "That's what we're hunting up, but I thought both those guys did an excellent job. I think it ended up being like 50 and 16. That was a little different. Blake got banged up a little bit on one of those returns so that cost him some snaps that he would've had otherwise on offense, but I thought both those guys did a great job.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE