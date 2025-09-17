The 1 Way the Rams Have Maximized Their Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have shown that their offense is no joke. They have gotten off to a good start, they wanted to, and the offense is starting to click. The Rams are coming off a great offensive showing in the second half of their Week 2 win.
But now the Rams offense wants to put it together for four quarters. That has been the only drawback from the Rams getting off to a 2-0 start. The first halves have not been good, but the second halves have been a different story.
The Rams know that if they want to get where they want to be, they are going to have to figure out how to put it all together as a unit. That is when the Rams are the best team in the NFL. When they do that, they are unstoppable, and no team stands a chance of defeating them. On offense, it all starts with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford did a great job this past game of getting different weapons involved.
Adams and Nacua
The one player that Stafford found a lot in their Week 2 win was veteran receiver Davante Adams. Adams showed that he is still a top wide receiver in the NFL, and he is giving this Rams offense another top receiver in the NFL, alongside Puka Nacua. When the Rams go to either Nacua or Adams, that is bad news for the defense. They play off each other well because of all the attention they both draw. Defenses cannot double both of them up on every play.
"I think they are two great players," said Rams head coach Sean McVay about Adams and Nacua. "I think their skill sets; there is a different way that they both figure out a way to separate work edges. But ultimately, as receivers, they get open, they catch the ball, and they can create after the catch. And that is a big deal for us. But I think the different complementary skill sets, you know, just different tools that they have, they are both great player."
"I think it is no different than two great runners where their skill set complements one another ... Puka was excited about Davante. There are things you want to make sure you know. Ultimately, it is our job to make the decisions that are best for the team."
