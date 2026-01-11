Rams Puka Nacua Talks Massive Performance in Wild Card Win

CHARLOTTE, NC. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, kicking off the 2026 NFL Playoffs against a team the Rams hoped to get revenge against a team who defeated them in the regular season.

The Rams entered this game as the fifth seed and a win would put them in good position to play another team who defeated them during the regular season, based on how the rest of the games finished.

With a 34-31 victory in the books, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Davante Adams , and Colby Parkinson spoke from the podium while Nate Landman, Kobie Turner, Cobie Durant, and Puka Nacua were amongst the others who shared their thoughts and opinions from the locker room.

Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below

Nacua Shines in Prime Time

Nacua went off against the Panthers, putting up ten catches for 111 yards and he scored two touchdowns in the victorious effort. Nacua has had a monster third year in the NFL, finishing the season as the league leader in receptions.

Nacua spoke about his performance during his presser, echoing many of the words Sean McVay said about Nacua's growth earlier this season.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I think just the consistency and the way that he works," stated McVay. "He's going to get better because of the way physically he takes care of his body. The understanding of the game, the way that he's able to be really conscientious. He's got a great feel. As you accumulate experience, that can be a really great learning opportunity like we've talked about with Matthew."

"I think he's really leaned into Davante [Adams]. I think Davante's helped him continue to take his game to another level, but he's so physically and mentally tough. What I think he's done a great job of is he's consistently caught the ball really well. He's really worked on that. He's always had great natural hands, but sometimes these guys that have those great hands, you can almost start to get up field before you end up looking the ball all the way in."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"I think he's been really consistent and that's not exclusive to when the ball's in his hands. He makes a big difference for us as part of the run blocking surface. He's been outstanding. I can't say enough good things about him.”

