BREAKING: Final Rams Injury Report Ahead of Jets

The Los Angeles Rams look to improve their 8-6 record on the road on Sunday against the New York Jets. While the two teams have been apart of differing seasons, with one in prime playoff position and the other on the outside looking in, the injuries still impact each team. Luckily for the Rams, they may not lose anyone.
Cornerback Kobie Durrant saw his practice progress the most for the Rams injury report-listed players, as Durrant has been dealing with a chest injury. On Thursday and Friday, Durrant had full participation for the Rams and may be cleared to get the call on Sunday against New York.
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington also landed on this week's injury report due to a shoulder injury. Though Whittington had some shoulder pain, it did not hinder his practice performances, giving him full participation from Wednesday to Friday. Shoulder injuries, though, are tough to watch, so the Rams may minimally utilize Whittington on Sunday.
Tight end Davis Allen was suffering from a similar injury to Whittington, dealing with shoulder issues. But also, like Whittington, Allen had full participation all week during practices and should be ready to go if he is needed for the Rams on Sunday.
Star wide receiver this season for the Rams, Demarcus Robinson, also landed on the injury report with shoulder pain. Make it three for three of the Rams players dealing with their shoulder pain, as Robinson also had full participation on Friday. LA fans should fully expect to see Robinson alongside Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for game action against the Jets.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had full participation in two of the three practice days, including Friday. Higbee has not played this season, but after a positive outlook on the injury report, Higbee may be making his season debut against the New York Jets at a time when the Rams really need his abilities.
Both Ram's right and left tackles, Rob Havenstein and Alaric Jackson, are listed as NIR-Rest on the Rams injury report, and neither played in the practice on Friday.
All the Rams listed in the injury report this week had a terrific bounce back from their injuries and are all expected to be ready to go as the Rams look to chase down the NFC West Division Title.
