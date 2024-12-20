The Race for the NFC West Title is Unlike Any Other
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the more interesting seasons of any team in the National Football League. After losing numerous starters to injuries early in the season, the Rams started the season 1-4.
Initially, it looked like the Rams were headed for a disappointing season. A 1-4 start is one of the most difficult starts to come back from, and the chances of a team starting 1-4 and making the playoffs are slim to none.
Since 1970, 253 teams have started the season 1-4, and only 15 teams have bounced back and made it to the playoffs in the same season. The Rams are three games away from becoming the 16th team to do so.
The Rams will likely need to win their final two games of the season, both against NFC West teams, to win the division and secure a home playoff game. Rams head coach Sean McVay has his team on the brink of history.
McVay noted this season's division race is unlike any others he has witnessed. Still, he plans to continue going with the flow and winning as many games as possible.
"It's like I've told you, you draw on parallels to try to be able to create a point of emphasis, but I think the more that you're fortunate to sit up here and be in year eight, the more that you truly realize," McVay said. "It's one thing to say, "Every year is a new year,' but then when you really say, 'Man, every year is a new year, and every week is a new week.'
"You learn to appreciate that through experience. We could talk for a long, long time about it, but it's different. This season is very different, as was last year, as was the '18 season, as was the '21 season when you alluded to some of those records. What I think you try to do is you just continuously try to be able to evolve, adapt, learn how to positively impact, and continuously grow with these guys. It doesn't remind me of any season. This is very unique in and of itself and very enjoyable at the same time."
