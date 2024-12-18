Will Rams' Robinson Be Wearing New Threads in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams have been on the cuffs of another improbable story to the playoffs this season, similar to last year. As the season nears the end, and the Rams look to get their way to the playoffs through a division crown, could veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson be on the Rams 2025 roster?
Robinson has been with the Rams for two seasons now, joining the program last season, where he put up impressive numbers. In this current season, Robinson has been a reliable offensive player even when other wide receivers were recovering from injury, and has even had some star moments this year.
The biggest coming back in the Rams overtime victory against division rivals, Seattle Seahawks, where he made a spectacular catch in the end zone to end the game. While seasons are full of highs and lows, does it make sense for Los Angeles to bring back Robinson?
Now 30 years old, and having young depth pieces behind him, the Rams may need to consider either keeping Robinson in a veteran role or moving the franchise along and getting their young players a chance to make a name for themselves.
Currently listed as the third wide receiver for the team behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, Robinson gets a majority of the starts for the team. Behind Robinson on ESPN's depth chart is a sixth-round draft pick from 2024, Jordan Whittington.
Whittington has had a small sample size for the Rams this season, collecting 201 yards in 18 receptions. The 24-year-old has shown enough promise to be considered for a starting role next season, should the Rams decide to lean that way.
Robinson will hit the free-agent market for the Rams next season, as well as wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Atwell has had a strong campaign for the Rams also, with 513 yards in 36 receptions. Given that Atwell is 25 years old, it would make sense if he slid into that third wide receiver slot over Robinson, purely looking at their ages.
Robinson's 433 yards in 28 receptions could show teams in need of a wide receiver that he is worth taking a chance on, should he test the free agent market. But for the meantime, Robinson and the Rams are looking to chase down another Super Bowl win, but it starts with finding their way into the playoffs.
