Cooper Kupp Will Have to Take a Strong Look At Rams Future
The Los Angeles Rams will have some tough decisions to make now that they are officially in offseason mode. Some of their key players have contracts that do not necessarily favor the team. They also have to wait and see if veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford comes back and plays another season in Los Angeles.
A key piece of the Rams' offense to keep an eye on is wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"I have to come up with a deal for Matthew Stafford," said Travis Rodgers on ESPN LA. "If that means I got to pay him what he needs, I am going to do it. If that cost me Cooper Kupp I can live with it. I do not want to but I can do it. If it means that it costs me, Tyler Higbee, I do not like it. If it comes down to give Stafford what he needs or keep Higbee, I am going to give Stafford what he needs."
"Great players come with great paychecks," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr. "And you have some areas that you have to get better. And there is some young guys that deserve bigger contracts. Like a Kobie Turner, like a Kyren Williams, they are up. So you had to decide if you are on the back nine. How much do we pay you, do we want you here? Can we shift some of that money to those young guys? It happens every single year to the best teams. Most guys just get cut and you retool."
"It has to be the hardest thing in Les Snead shoe or any general manager shoes ... When you have a player that not only is a great player but is an incredibly popular player. And a player that has helped you achieve the highest of highs, Cooper Kupp. Cooper Kupp was the Super Bowl MVP. Kupp was the offensive weapon on your team for a very long period of time."
"He did everything you have ever asked him to do. He has played hurt, he is Cooper Kupp. I do not need to add anything more to it. But he is not Cooper Kupp at that price anymore. And that is where it gets super tricky."
