Rams OC Mike LaFleur on Getting Cooper Kupp Involved Against the Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in football, and Sunday's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles will show just how much the Rams have grown this year under head coach Sean McVay and his talented staff. But will that growth be enough to win?
The Rams are a different team since their Week 12 meeting with the Eagles. The young defense has matured and are playing their best football of the season. The offense also showed in the Wild Card game what they are capable of when they have it rolling. The team comes into the match-up against the Eagles as the hottest team in the National Football League.
One key player that has been missing in the offense for the Rams has been wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Even with the offense playing their best game last week, Kupp only has one catch. Against the Eagles that will have to change if they want a good chance to advance.
We know what Kupp is capable of when he is involved in the offense. He has been quarterback Matthew Stafford's top target the last couple of seasons, but they have not been able to find that connection this season as we have seen in the past.
We know that the Eagles are going to try to take out receiver Puka Nacua from this game. That will leave Kupp opportunities to go get the ball downfield in one-on-one situations. Stafford will have to take full advantage of that today.
“I think it's more of an anomaly right now," said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "There are opportunities where we've tried to get him the ball and for one thing or another, not getting into specifics, it just hasn't worked out. There are other times where the coverage just hasn't dictated it. He's very much involved with this offense even if the stats sheet doesn't show it right now. At any moment, Cooper is still Cooper. He's a huge part of what we're trying to get done.”
The good thing for the Rams is that Kupp can get going in any game no matter how he played in the previous. He also understands that the ball can find his other teammates which has helped the team get to this point of the season. Kupp is unselfish and wants to get everyone involved. For him, the most important thing is winning.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE