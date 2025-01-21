Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Reflects on Playoff Loss
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
The Rams had the city of Los Angeles on their back heading into the playoffs because of the devasting California Wildfires that hit Los Angeles. They never gave up under any circumstances all year.
Now one of the best questions that will be asked in the offseason for the Rams is, will quarterback Matthew Stafford be back under center for the team next season?
Stafford had another good season for the Rams. Now he will have to decide if he wants to come back or retire. It will not be the first time Stafford has headed to an offseason with retirement on his mind.
"Yeah, you know there are plays, we want back in a game anytime you lose that is the way it goes, even when you win, you want some plays back," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "I was really proud of this group really all season, in the way that we battled. Whether that was in-game or game to game or week to week. Whatever it was this season it was not perfect by any means but this group really stuck together and played total team football. Every time we went out on the grass I felt like tonight was the same. Obviously, you know it is disappointing to end it this way. But I am proud of the way we battled."
"I felt like an offense we had them on the ropes, they probably felt it too ... just a couple of errors here and there and got behind the sticks ... But proud of the way we fought and wish we could have done a little bit there at the end to get it done."
