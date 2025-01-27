Rams' Strong Leadership Continues to Be a Factor Each Season
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off another successful season. The Rams did not do what they ultimately wanted and that is winning a Super Bowl but they still exceeded expectations this past season.
The team faced many challenges all last season. Injuries to key players and on the offensive line it was a battle having the same starting five week in and week out. Through it all the offense managed to hold it down until they got players healthy. Once that happened the offense took off and finished the season off strong. Winning a NFC West title and getting to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Rams have had successful season since head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead came together in Los Angeles. A big part has been the leadership those two and the rest of the front office have shown over the years. The Rams will continue to have opportunities to compete for Super Bowls if the leadership is consistent.
"Usually, the leadership group is probably myself, Kevin, him [McVay], and Tony, but I do know this we are a very collaborative group," said Rams general manager Les Snead. "We will bring in you know personnel group. We will bring in our athletic performance group. We will bring in coaching staff."
"There will be a lot of people ... I like to think that is always a very hard one to navigate and there are many variables to that because even this year you can see the blend of let us call it the core we got to know, the veteran group. They in the back nine of their career and how it does blend with the youth and somehow comes to magic."
"That is always one that you got to work through and in again there is a lot of communication involved in terms of roles and you know it takes roles and how you practice and if you are going to take a player that is a little bit older, how do you make sure from OTAs to the last game of the season, practice so they can get through 18 weeks. There are so many variables to get into that guess. But at the end of the day, if a player is still passionate about playing football, still passionate about being a Ram, wanting to be a part of something special that is usually a net positive."
