Sean McVay Reveals Rams RB Plan for Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams saw a carousel at running back last season, as Darrell Henderson Jr., Sony Michel, and Cam Akers all got their shot to carry the load at various times throughout the year.

Michel is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Akers is set to be the starter in front of Henderson for LA's Thursday night's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

But coach Sean McVay admitted he likes a committee approach at running back.

"As far as how the games unfold, you guys know, we have plans, but we never just pigeonhole ourselves into one plan," he said Tuesday. "But when both those guys are involved, good things are happening for the Rams.”

Henderson began last season as the starter with Akers sidelined due to an achilles injury. But Henderson suffered his own set of injuries late in the year that forced Michel to step in as the starter.

While Henderson led the team in rushing touchdowns (five), Michel led LA in rushing yards (845) and carries (208), as the duo spearheaded a productive backfield that Akers commanded once the postseason rolled around.

But all of those stats go out the window ahead of Thursday night. Akers and Henderson should be seeing plenty of action against a Bills run defense that allowed 109.8 rush yards per game last season.

