Rams' Sean McVay Has Set Huge Franchise Record
The Los Angeles Rams shocked everyone when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, 30-20.
This was in large part due to the return of Los Angeles' two star wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
Kupp, a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP made five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Nacua, last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year, recorded seven receptions for 106 yards.
Additionally, running back Kyren Williams continued to be excellent, rushing for 97 yards and making five receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.
While most fans were celebrating the shocking win and what it meant for the 2024 NFL season, another major milestone was quietly breached.
After beating the Vikings, head coach Sean McVay recorded his 80th win, making him the winningest head coach in Rams franchise history (including the postseason).
This put him past legendary coach John Robinson, who has 79 total wins with the organization. That being said, Robinson still has more regular season victories, having won 75 regular season games compared to McVay's 71.
This marks yet another milestone for McVay, who currently holds three NFL records: youngest head coach in NFL history (30), youngest head coach to reach the Super Bowl (33), and youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl (36).
McVay began his football career as a wide receiver for Miami University in Oxford, Ohio from 2005-2007. He soon began coaching as the offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 under head coach Jon Gruden.
After spending a season as the wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers in the UFL, McVay joined the Washington Commanders as an offensive assistant in 2010. He would go on to be the Commanders' tight ends coach (2011-2013) and offensive coordinator (2014-2016).
McVay was named the Rams head coach in 2017, taking over a team that had a 4-12 record and finished last place in points, total yards, touchdown passes, and first downs.
In order to help turn this around, McVay brought in Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator and current Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator.
In his first season as head coach, McVay would lead the Rams to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance. He would go on to be named AP NFL Coach of the Year. The rest, as they say, is history.
