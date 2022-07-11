Who's Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason off a Super Bowl victory and will depart it looking to defend their title.

While the Rams have reigning receiving Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp and 2021 breakout Van Jefferson back, the team didn't grow complacent, adding Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson II.

According to Yardbarker, Robinson is the Rams' most exciting offseason addition.

The Rams will try to offset the losses of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham with Robinson. While Robinson struggled in Chicago last season, better quarterback play and coaching should go a long way in helping him rebound. - Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman

With former 1,000-yard receiver Robert Woods off to Tennessee and Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, Robinson is poised to play a significant role in the Los Angeles offense

After Kupp and Jefferson, the Rams are filled with inexperience at receiver, with second-year pros Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek and special teams ace Brandon Powell making up the rest of the room.

As a result, Robinson's presence is valued to a higher extent, with Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen detailing his impact as a route runner.

"I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we've had our other receivers do," Coen said. "I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know – some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do – because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath."

Robinson is acclimating himself well in Los Angeles, stating that he and Kupp have "been able to feed off each other off the get-go." Surely, that is music to quarterback Matthew Stafford's ears, and an important first step as LA looks to go back-to-back.