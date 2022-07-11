Skip to main content

Who's Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Rams?

The defending champs added another high-quality weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason off a Super Bowl victory and will depart it looking to defend their title.

While the Rams have reigning receiving Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp and 2021 breakout Van Jefferson back, the team didn't grow complacent, adding Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson II.

According to Yardbarker, Robinson is the Rams' most exciting offseason addition.

The Rams will try to offset the losses of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham with Robinson. While Robinson struggled in Chicago last season, better quarterback play and coaching should go a long way in helping him rebound. - Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

usa_today_17691592
Play

Rams 53-Man Roster Projection: Built for Repeat?

The Rams have no shortage of star power entering a title-defending season that brings Super Bowl-or-bust expectations once again.

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

'It may be exciting to see how and why they are good in 2022, which, by necessity, will have to be different from how they succeeded in ’21.''

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Eddie M.
Play

Four Rams Legends Move Up as Senior Hall of Fame Candidates

The four Rams were among 54 semifinalists announced by the Hall of Fame.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
21 hours ago

With former 1,000-yard receiver Robert Woods off to Tennessee and Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, Robinson is poised to play a significant role in the Los Angeles offense

After Kupp and Jefferson, the Rams are filled with inexperience at receiver, with second-year pros Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek and special teams ace Brandon Powell making up the rest of the room.

As a result, Robinson's presence is valued to a higher extent, with Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen detailing his impact as a route runner.

"I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we've had our other receivers do," Coen said. "I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know – some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do – because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath."

Robinson is acclimating himself well in Los Angeles, stating that he and Kupp have "been able to feed off each other off the get-go." Surely, that is music to quarterback Matthew Stafford's ears, and an important first step as LA looks to go back-to-back.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

usa_today_17691592
News

Rams 53-Man Roster Projection: Built for Repeat?

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
Eddie M.
News

Four Rams Legends Move Up as Senior Hall of Fame Candidates

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
kupp stafford
News

NFL Active Player Mock Draft: Rams' Stars Picked?

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 9, 2022
ramsey solo
News

Jalen Ramsey 'Overrated'? Rams CB Fires Back at 'Comedy,' States His Resume

By Mike FisherJul 8, 2022
Matthew Stafford
News

Matthew Stafford's Understanding of Rams Offense Has Taken Major Strides

By Matt GalatzanJul 8, 2022
kupp 1
News

Rams Secret to Cooper Kupp Success: Bad Matchups

By Zach DimmittJul 8, 2022
FPh1FJLXoAgKbP5.0
News

Ultimate Snub: Rams LB No Longer Top 5?

By Kevin TameJul 8, 2022