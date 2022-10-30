It was only Week 8, but the Los Angeles Rams will met the San Francisco 49ers for the second time season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ... and the result was unfortunate, but with a bullet dodged.

Final score: 49ers 31, Rams 14.

Lingering irritation: Cooper Kupp being in the game (along with other starters) at the end, for no reason ... and seeming to sustain an injury that had coach Sean McVay "kicking himself'' over.

Turns out, Kupp - who had his ankle rolled up on - is OK. But ... the 3-4 Rams are not. Here's how it all unfolded, chronologically ...

The Rams are coming off their bye week after picking up a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. It was a win LA desperately needed after a forgettable loss to the 49ers in the first meeting of the season between the two NFC West rivals.

The Rams were embarrassed 24-9 by the Niners on Monday Night Football on Oct. 3. It marked the eighth straight time LA has lost to San Francisco in the regular season. The Rams beat the Niners 20-17 in last year's NFC Championship, but have nothing to show for against their rivals aside from that.



“The past is the past," Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said Thursday. "Obviously, they got us the first game this year. I felt like the first time we faced them this year (there) was one or two plays that we wish we would’ve got back, eliminates being able to have to say that. So, that's on us as a defense."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Rams were unable to seize early momentum and punted quickly after going three-and-out.

change of possession

The Niners began their first drive with four straight touches to running back Christian McCaffrey. But two incomplete passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo halted the drive, as San Francisco punted it back.



change of possession

After a methodical rushing attack on the first handful of plays of LA's second drive, Stafford found receiver Allen Robinson for back-to-back catches, which included a 23-yard grab down the right sideline.

The Rams were then stuffed at the goal line on multiple plays, but two penalties from the Niners helped extend what was already a lengthy drive.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: After seven plays from inside the Niners five-yard line, Stafford scrambled and powered in a one-yard rushing touchdown to give LA the first score of the game.



Rams 7, Niners 0

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN 49ERS: Trickery! McCaffrey tosses a 34-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game.

Rams 7, Niners 7

change of possession

The Rams continued to get Cooper Kupp going, as he snagged three catches on LA's next drive.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: But it was the fourth grab that proved most important, as Stafford found Kupp for a 16-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone.

Rams 14, Niners 7

change of possession

FIELD GOAL NINERS: San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould nailed a 29-yard field goal near the end of the half to bring the Niners with four.

HALFTIME: Rams 14, Niners 10

THIRD QUARTER

The Niners were halted coming out of the locker room, as Donald forced key pressure toward Garoppolo that ended with a sack on third down.

change of possession

The Rams were unable to take advantage of the early-half stop and punted as well after eight plays despite a 13-yard grab from Robinson.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN NINERS: McCaffrey continued his spectacular afternoon with a leaping nine-yard grab in traffic in the back of the end zone to give the Niners the lead.

Niners 17, Rams 14

change of possession

The Rams failed to do anything on their next drive and punted after going three-and-out.

change of possession

McCaffrey began the next Niners drive with two more catches, but then burst through for a 24-yard run before getting stopped at the one-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN NINERS: McCaffrey finished things off with a one-yard score after his big run set the Niners up nicely.

Niners 24, Rams 14

change of possession

The Rams had a monster chance at a huge gain, as Higbee had nothing but green grass in front of him on third-and-short. But he dropped the pass and the Rams were forced to punt.

change of possession

The Niners began the next drive with a 56-yard catch from backup tight end Ross Dwelley.

TOUCHDOWN NINERS: But it was starting tight end George Kittle that finished the drive off with a game-sealing seven-yard touchdown.

Niners 31, Rams 14

change of possession

***



You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.