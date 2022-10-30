Rams Blow First Half Lead, Fall To 3-4 After Loss To 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have gone from Super Bowl Champions to unmitigated disaster in less than 12 months.

And it was never more evident than in their 00-00 Sunday loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

What is more frustrating for the Rams? The embarrassing blowout to their division rival came after an impressive first half.

However, once again the Rams crumbled and underwhelmed on both sides of the football in half No. 2, blowing their 14-10 halftime lead, and getting ripped apart in every phase of the game.

Offensively, Los Angeles was shut out in half No. 2, with quarterback Matthew Stafford managing to complete just 5 of 11 passes for 37 yards in the second half, while star wideout Cooper Kupp, who exploded for 73 yards on seven catches with a touchdown in half No. 1, was held without a catch in the second half until just over one minute to play in regulation.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams were as leaky as they have been all season, letting Christian McCaffrey run (and catch) all over the defense to the tune of 149 yards from scrimmage, and two total touchdowns.

In total, the 49ers racked up 368 total yards of offense, and 31 points, 21 of which came in the second half.

And they did it all without star wideout, Deebo Samuel, who miss the game with an injury.

So where do the Rams go from here?

That is as of yet unclear, but it will start with a trip to Florida where they will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

