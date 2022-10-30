Rams vs. 49ers: 3 to Watch in Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move above .500 as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday in Week 8. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Though many of the Rams are expected to garner some attention, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when Los Angeles takes the field against the Niners.

Cooper Kupp

Despite the recent activation of fellow wideout Van Jefferson, Kupp will continue to be the focus of the Niners pass defense. The 29-year-old receiver has amassed 607 yards on 56 catches with four touchdowns. He also leads the team in targets, having been sought by quarterback Matthew Stafford 72 times through the Rams first six games. Still, Kupp’s success against San Francisco makes him an intriguing watch. The East Washington product has 32 receptions for 362 yards and one touchdown in his past three games against the 49ers. He also has at least 118 yards receiving in each of those games. As such, it is a safe assumption that Stafford will be looking to Kupp to be the catalyst for the offense.

Alaric Jackson

Jackson is expected to make his first career start protecting Stafford's blind side. Incumbent starter Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending injury to his Achilles tendon against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Having converted from the right guard position, the second-year lineman out of Iowa has looked comfortable in his new surroundings. However, he will face a strong test against a potentially fearsome 49ers defensive front.

Aaron Donald

Donald remains one of the most feared defenders in the NFL. He enters this matchup with the Niners having compiled 25 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass break-up and 5.5 stuffs. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo behind center for San Francisco, the 31-year-old Donald may be looking to feast. Donald has logged 3.5 sacks of Garoppolo in his career. However, he has failed to sack Garoppolo in the past three games with the Niners. Expect Donald to continue to be a significant force on the edge of the Rams defense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!