Broncos 17, Rams 12: Top 5 Observations

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continued to follow a familiar blueprint from seasons past, as none of the projected starters saw the field in the 17-12 preseason finale loss to the Denver Broncos.

Hours before kickoff, Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis was put in COVID-19 protocol and missed the exhibition.

The Rams didn't find the end zone again ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Chicago Bears, but they still had a handful of takeaways that players and coaches can learn from.

With roster cuts looming, Saturday's contest against the Broncos marked the final time roster hopefuls had the opportunity to show out in a live game ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline. That Rams will be required to cut 27 players.

Here are the top five observations from the Rams' preseason loss to the Broncos:

QB Bryce Perkins has done enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster

Perkins has been a pleasant surprise for the Rams throughout the duration of training camp and preseason. He offers the ability to beat opposing defenses in two ways: with his arm and his fast-twitch mobility.

But arguably Perkins' most impressive trait stems from his poise in the pocket. Regardless of what defenses have thrown at him in the preseason, Perkins has not shown any signs of being rattled.

Perkins put the final stamp on his preseason resume, going 23-of-42 with 201 yards. He also bought time with his legs and scrambled for a team-high 50 yards on nine carries.

Quarterback's Matthew Stafford and John Wolford did not take a snap throughout the entirety of the preseason. While initially there was a thought that Perkins could be a quarterback placed on the practice squad, his showing this preseason should be enough to make the 53-man roster. Otherwise, he would presumably get claimed by another team. The Rams' front office staff now has the difficult choice on how many quarterbacks to keep on the 53-man roster.

Rams return game stays hot

Last season, the Rams return game struggled to give offense positive field position. It's been quite the opposite this preseason.

Second-round pick Tutu Atwell once again got plenty of looks, getting four punt returns with a long of 17 yards. The Rams turned to Jeremiah Haydel to kick returns are Raymond Calais suffering an injured foot and was waived.

Hydel kick-started a drive with a 40-yard return, which finished with a short 23-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay. Hydel displayed great burst and an ability to change directions without decelerating. Hydel has an uphill battle to climb in order to make the roster, but averaging 26.7 yards per kick return Saturday helps his case.

WR Tutu Atwell stays active in the receiving game

Atwell not only was the back on punts, but he was extremely active in the receiving game. Atwell caught a team-high eight passes for 62 yards.

Atwell has been the focal point in the preseason, seeing a heavy dose of targets from Perkins. As the season approaches, he and veteran pass-catcher DeSean Jackson will presumably be deployed as the team's deep threat option. Atwell ran a 4.32 40-yard dash coming out of college and in-game speed looks to be comparable.

McVay used premier draft capital to select Atwell in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning he's got big plans for the new speedster. After seeing how elusive Atwell is in the open field, he'll likely line up in a variety of ways. The main thing with Atwell is making his slender 165-pound frame can gold up. Based on how he fared against the Broncos, McVay doesn't appear worried about giving Atwell a heavy workload.

RB Xavier Jones carries the load without Jake Funk

In the first two preseason games, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk shared carries as reserve options behind running back Darrell Henderson. The Rams traded for Sony Michel from the New England Patriots during the week, which brings into question the future of Jones and Funk.

Jones handled every handoff, registering 13 carries for 44 yards. It was his best game of the preseason, and he hopes it leaves a lasting memory for the staff as they finalize the final 53.

As for Funk, he didn't get in on the action. No carries, no catches. It doesn't mean Funk is the odd man out, but rather it could be a sign that McVay is already sold on the rookie rusher. There's no concrete answer at this time, but it's something to monitor. The Rams could perhaps keep four running backs: Henderson, Michel, Funk and Jones.

Corey Bojorquez pleads his case for the punting job

Evaluating punters might not be the most exciting thing in training camp, but the Rams have a real position battle on their hands. Long-time punter Johnny Hekker is on the books to be the highest-paid player at his position. Bojorquez not only led the league in yards per punt last season, he’s been as impressive in preseason.

With 4:20 left in the second quarter, the Rams were backed up inside their own 20-yard line and Bojorquez unloaded a missile down the field for a whopping 67 yards, flipping the field. Bojorquez then followed that up with a staggering 70-yard punt, putting the Broncos on their own 1-yard line. He finished the night, showcasing his big leg on five attempts and averaging 55.4 yards per punt.

If the Rams go with Bojorquez as their punter, they'll save $3.75 million. Hekker has been a staple on the Rams for over a decade, but the writing could be on the wall regarding his future with the team.

