New Rams RB Sony Michel Now Vital For Season Opener

With another injury at the running back position, Sony Michel best be ready for the Chicago Bears.

Sony Michel did not suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday evening in a 17-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. All that is fine for the running back since he is new to the team.

Michel said his goal was to learn the playbook in time for Week 1's showdown with the Chicago Bears. That can't be a "goal" anymore. It's a priority now for both the former Patriots first-rounder and for the Rams' offense.

Another running back injury is leaving Sean McVay flustered, and Michel's impact could be the difference of starting a new era off with a victory or more questions surrounding the team entering 2021.

"It was an opportunity to acquire a really good player who has had a lot of success," McVay said last week about the trade. "He offers a physical presence to our room. And really we feel good about the running back situation, but some of the volatility of what Darrell is going through and even just throughout the course of camp, we wanted to make sure we got somebody that's played in big time games."

Saturday saw yet another running back leave with an injury, this time in the former Xavier Jones. The second-year runner would exit the field with a reported ankle injury and did not return.

McVay said that things are fine with Jones and that he should be back sooner than expected.

"It seemed like the same thing with Xavier, that he's going to be okay," McVay said late Saturday evening.

Ok is fine, but when is his return? Week 1? Week 2?

The Rams' glaring weakness entering the season was at running back. Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before the start of training camp. Third-year pro Darrell Henderson continues to catch the injury bug in some capacity.

Former No. 3 running back Raymond Calais was waived following the 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Then again, what good would he have been after suffering a season-ending foot injury.

The last man standing? Rookie Jake Funk, a seventh-round pick out of Maryland who has impressed in limited capacity during training camp. There's a difference between going against practice squad players in the fourth quarter and Chicago's front seven.

Last year, the Bears finished middle of the pack in run defense. Against a first-year running back who has yet to work with the 1s, they should look like the Monsters of Midway from 1985.

Michel's value comes in handy for reasons like this. Rams general manager Les Snead said part of the reason L.A. felt fine shipping off more draft capital is due to his experience and workload during his time with New England.

In his first two seasons, Michel recorded over 200 rushing attempts on a roster that's known for having a running back committee approach. In 2020, he could have had a three-peat if not for a quad injury that sidelined him for seven games.

You don't think McVay and Snead value something like that? Right now, they're salivating at the chance to let Michel get the bulk of the carries.

That is, if he's adjusted to life in the new offense by then.

Henderson and Jones' injuries are not viewed as long-term issues, but Los Angeles begins the season against Chicago, Indianapolis and the current Super Bowl champions in Tampa Bay. Two of those games should be in the Rams favor.

Without a run game, all bets are off.

Michel is hopeful to show Los Angeles and the NFL that he's worth a megadeal as a lead running back. With another setback in the run game, this is the best chance he'll have.

In the NFC West, no one can have a weak spot that could derail the season early. If Michel struggles Week 1, that postseason push everyone was expecting could lose some spark before Week 2.

