Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Trade Deadline Plans

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the NFL's most aggressive teams on the trade market since coach Sean McVay joined the organization alongside general manager Les Snead.

The Rams' list of big-name acquisitions is extensive, headlined by stars such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey, receiver Brandin Cooks, quarterback Matthew Stafford and, most recently, pass rusher Von Miller.

There have also been attempts at big trades that fell just short - such as last week's failed pursuit of running back Christian McCaffrey - that showed Los Angeles is still as focused as ever on improving the roster.

With Tuesday's trade deadline fast approaching, the clock is running out on the Rams to make another splash and attempt to turn around the season after a disappointing 3-3 start.

After the letdown of the end result of the McCaffrey chase, are the Rams done? McVay weighed in.

“I would say we're looking," revealed McVay. "We always look at a bunch of different avenues if we feel like it can upgrade our team as you know ... Whether or not something comes to fruition, if I had to guess right now, I think it doesn't seem like anything is imminent, but you never know with us.”

Among the biggest names believed to be on the market are Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns and Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. There's young talent to be had if the pieces come together, which is ultimately the most important facet of making decisions on trades, per McVay.

"A lot of it is predicated on, ‘Who's available? Is that something that we feel like kind of suits the needs or gives us a chance to upgrade?’" began McVay. "Each of those narratives, the past couple years, has been a little bit of a different story, but there is always dialogue and discussions going on with certain players that might be available."

The Rams battled injuries for much of the first half of the season, but with the bye week coming at a convenient time, should get several key players back in the coming weeks, including receiver Van Jefferson and center Brian Allen this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles won the Super Bowl with many of the players on this year's team playing big roles, and as the names on the injured reserve decrease, aim to return to a similar level of play down the stretch.

Regardless of their activity at the deadline this year, the Rams will get impact players back in the fray over the next few weeks, and that might just be the right formula this time around.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter at @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.