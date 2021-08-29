Rams Injury Update: The Status of RB Xavier Jones, DT Bobby Brown

The Rams had two injuries on Saturday night against the Broncos, but what is the severity?

Rams coach Sean McVay has been extremely diligent in his approach to the preseason in an effort to keep his players healthy for the regular season. However, the injures have still hit the Rams roster relatively hard in recent weeks.

Saturday night against the Denver Broncos, running back Xavier Jones got up following a run and immediately reached for his ankle as he attempted to limp off the field and get assistance from trainers.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown also got banged up in the preseason finale, requiring help from trainers to get off the field. Brown suffered an injury to his knee.

McVay said after the game that he thinks both players will be OK following the second-half injuries on Saturday night.

McVay added that he needs to still meet with Vice President of Sports Medicine & Performance Reggie Scott until providing a full update but all things remain positive regarding their status.

"Even being out on the field with Bobby, it seemed like the knee checked out okay," McVay said. "He was able to cut it up, walk off on his own power, and then communicated to me."

"It seemed like the same thing with Xavier, that he's going to be okay," McVay said.

If everything checks through one last time, the Rams may have gotten by the final preseason game without any significant blows to the roster.

Roster cuts are around the corner as each team must be down to 53 players by the Tuesday deadline.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.