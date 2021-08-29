August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGamedayPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

Rams RB Xavier Jones, DT Bobby Brown Expected to be OK Following Injuries

The Rams had two injuries on Saturday night against the Broncos, but what is the severity?
Author:

Rams coach Sean McVay has been extremely diligent in his approach to the preseason in an effort to keep his players healthy for the regular season. However, the injures have still hit the Rams roster relatively hard in recent weeks.

Saturday night against the Denver Broncos, running back Xavier Jones got up following a run and immediately reached for his ankle as he attempted to limp off the field and get assistance from trainers.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown also got banged up in the preseason finale, requiring help from trainers to get off the field. Brown suffered an injury to his knee. 

McVay said after the game that he thinks both players will be OK following the second-half injuries on Saturday night. 

McVay added that he needs to still meet with Vice President of Sports Medicine & Performance Reggie Scott until providing a full update but all things remain positive regarding their status.

"Even being out on the field with Bobby, it seemed like the knee checked out okay," McVay said. "He was able to cut it up, walk off on his own power, and then communicated to me."

Recommended Articles

IMG-0184
Play

Rams Injury Update: The Status of RB Xavier Jones, DT Bobby Brown

The Rams had two injuries on Saturday night against the Broncos, but what is the severity?

f73e5d7d535d4426ac97e4a69c828ce7
Play

Is Rams Rookie WR Ready To Help Now?

The rookie wideout is talented, but how much playing time will that lead to?

IMG-0183
Play

Rams Camp: Did Corey Bojorquez Win the Punting Job vs. Broncos?

The Rams have a punter battle on their hands and a decision will have to be made before Tuesday's roster cutdown.

"It seemed like the same thing with Xavier, that he's going to be okay," McVay said.

If everything checks through one last time, the Rams may have gotten by the final preseason game without any significant blows to the roster. 

Roster cuts are around the corner as each team must be down to 53 players by the Tuesday deadline.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

IMG-0184
News

Rams Injury Update: The Status of RB Xavier Jones, DT Bobby Brown

f73e5d7d535d4426ac97e4a69c828ce7
Gameday

Is Rams Rookie WR Ready To Help Now?

IMG-0183
News

Rams Camp: Did Corey Bojorquez Win the Punting Job vs. Broncos?

IMG-0182
Gameday

Broncos 17, Rams 12: How L.A. Performed In Final Preseason Game

IMG-0181
News

Broncos 17, Rams 12: Top 5 Observations

IMG-0176
News

Rams DB J.R. Reed Receives Fine From NFL

IMG-0173
News

Rams vs. Broncos Week 3 Preseason: 3 Bold Predictions

IMG-0170
News

Rams Special Teams Coach Joe DeCamillis in COVID-19 Protocol: NFL Tracker