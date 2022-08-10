Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Alaric Jackson is about as far from Hollywood as can be.

A native-born Canadian, Jackson went to high school in Detroit. Rated as a three-star recruit, the 24-year-old signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he started 42 games at left tackle.

Jackson's background is nothing but toughness and physicality, a stark contrast to the flash and glam usually associated with Los Angeles.

Undrafted out of Iowa in 2021, Jackson made the Rams' roster and saw action in four games as a rookie. He played 61 snaps on offense and allowed just one sack, with his most extensive action coming in a Week 16 win against the Minnesota Vikings, racking up 52 snaps.

Now entering year two with his roster positioning in much better shape and a season of experience under his belt, Jackson is riding a strong wave of momentum into a valuable role in Los Angeles' offense, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“He's done a great job," McVay said. "He's been able to play outside. We're anticipating he's got a good chance to be our swing tackle and then seeing some positive steps in the right direction as a guard as well.”

The role of a swing tackle consists of being the primary backup at both left and right tackle. The Rams gave Joe Noteboom a contract extension earlier this offseason to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford's blindside, while steady veteran Rob Havenstein has the right side locked up.

Still, with McVay mentioning that Jackson is also working inside at guard, the Windsor, Ontario native seems poised to become a versatile backup for the Rams, a role that should allow him to stick on the roster for several years.

Jackson has Stafford's confidence after his strong showing against Minnesota last season regardless of where he's playing.

"I thought he played really well," said Stafford. "I thought he did a great job both in the run game and pass game, just fighting. He's assignment sound. I thought he did a great job demeanor-wise, just coming in and playing the next snap no matter what happened the one before."

Jackson will almost certainly be looking to push for a bigger role as his career progresses, but in the meantime, the big, physical, hard-nosed offensive linemen has found a home in the City of Angels.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

