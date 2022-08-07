Rams QB Matthew Stafford Opens Up About 'Irritating' Elbow Injury

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has long been an iron man in the NFL and has been lauded for his durability throughout the majority of his career.

And as continues to work through what he calls an 'irritating' elbow injury at training camp, he remains unphased and confident in the recovery plan the team has put together.

"I'm just going through something that is irritating at the moment but I'm working through it," Stafford said. "We've got a great plan. I'm feeling stronger every time I come out here and throw. I don't know if you guys were watching; I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today. I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there.”

Stafford was indeed active and making every throw on Saturday, despite reports to the contrary that he would be held out of team activities through the remainder of training camp.

In fact, the rumors and reports surrounding his injury status have begun to spiral a bit in the media.

Nothing has really changed for Stafford or the training staff, whether it has been rumored a diagnosis or a reported treatment plan.

More than anything, Stafford is surprised the issue has gotten so much coverage in the media.

"It's gotten a lot more traction than I would've thought, to be honest with you, but it doesn't really change my life," Stafford said. "I'm just sticking to the plan and trying to get the feeling as good as I possibly can so that I can go out there and play really good football all year.”

However, one of the more publicized analyses of the injury came from Rams coach Sean McVay, who compared the injury to that of a professional baseball player rather than an NFL quarterback.

Either way, Stafford is just going to stick to the team's plan, and continue to progress.

“I don't know if it's a baseball or a football injury," Stafford explained. "I currently play football, and it’s on a football player, so I guess it's a football injury at this point. I'm not really too worried about what it's called or whether it's abnormal or not, or whatever. I'm worried about here today."

So how did Stafford get to this point with his elbow?

There have even been questions about whether or not the longevity of Stafford's career, coupled with the stress he has put on his elbow throughout the years, has played a role in his current predicament.

But while he recognizes the amount of work he has put his right arm through over his career, Stafford isn't concerned one way or the other and insisted that there is no concern about the injury getting worse or causing a bigger issue.

“I'm not going to get too granular into how we got to this point," Stafford said. "I don't think that is the sole cause of it, but I’m sure it contributes to it. Anytime you put an arm through as much stress as I have over the years, it's not going to look like your elbow, I'm sure. It’s not one of those things that…the more I throw the worse it's going to get. It's kind of just a balancing act at this point.”

The Rams will kick off their first preseason game on Saturday, August 13 in Los Angeles.

