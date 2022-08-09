Rams BREAKING: Coach Sean McVay Signs New Contract; 'I Feel Good'

Since we last saw Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines celebrating the Rams first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles, there was Los Angeles' first-ever Rams championship parade, NFL free agency, the NFL Draft, and McVay's big wedding in June.

One thing that was not finalized for McVay? A new contract. But now that's worth celebrating as well.

The two sides have long been on the same page, and according to McVay, who had two years left on his current contract, an extension agreement was forged on Tuesday.

This deal is meant to coordinate with a new agreement for GM Les Snead as well, which is forthcoming.

“I was talking in regards to Les and I have always been a pair,” McVay said in a live stream of the news conference. “We wanted to be able to kind of announce that when both of us got them done. Mine is done. Les is in the process of that ... It is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we’re a partnership and a pair.

“I feel good,” McVay said.

McVay's contract, and future, became a hot topic shortly after the Rams won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, with reports that Amazon was prepared to offer a five-year deal worth up $100 million, to work on "Thursday Night Football.''

McVay, who also turned 36 before the Super Bowl, is beginning his sixth season with the Rams, which will match Mike Martz, who lasted six seasons in St. Louis.

McVay will surpass his predecessor Jeff Fisher, who lasted five seasons, including four in St. Louis.

And he is also going to pass a couple of former L.A. Rams head coaches, in Ray Malavasi (1978-1982), who led the Rams to their first ever Super Bowl appearance in 1980 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the legendary George Allen, who coached the Rams from 1966 - 1970.

Next up on the Rams coaching list after Martz, is Chuck Knox who coached the Rams twice. The first time was from 1973-1977, before coming back to finish the Rams final three seasons before they moved to St. Louis from 1992-1994, for a total of eight seasons, one behind John Robinson who is the Rams longest-tenured head coach of all-time - nine seasons (1983-1991).

The Rams certainly hope McVay is a long-term answer to future celebrations. ... and now he has the deal that helps make that possible.