Who's 'Secret Superstar' for Rams? - PFF

The Los Angeles Rams enter their title defense season with two new starters on the offensive line but have no questions surrounding right tackle Rob Havenstein.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Havenstein has started all 99 games he's appeared in. At 6-8, 330-pounds, Havenstein has been one of the top run-blocking offensive tackles league-wide for several seasons and turned in a solid campaign in pass protection last year.

Beginning his eighth year with the Rams, Havenstein is once again penciled in to start at right tackle. A steady presence on QB Matthew Stafford's strong side, Havenstein was dubbed the Rams' "secret superstar" by Pro Football Focus.

Havenstein suffered through an ugly 2019 season, likely due to injury, but outside of that year has been a steadfast performer at right tackle for the Rams. He finished 2021’s Super Bowl campaign with the best overall PFF grade of his career (83.4) after allowing 30 pressures all year across 764 pass-blocking snaps. His run blocking is typically excellent, and he is one of the best right tackles in the game, with three of the past four years earning 80.0-plus overall grades. - PFF's Sam Monson

Havenstein's advanced numbers prove he deserves the praise, but in case there were any doubts, his quarterback also thinks he fits the bill, both on and off the field.

“Great player," Stafford said. "To be honest with you, when I first got here or when I was coming here, got traded here, I wasn't ultra-familiar with him as a player or a person. Just incredibly impressed, not only by his physical ability to go out there and do what he does on game days and practice but by who he is as a professional.

"He spends so much extra time with young guys that he's trying to teach and bring along. He works on his craft tirelessly and it shows up on Sundays. He’s a great teammate. A fun guy to be around. Great for that room, great for our huddle. Really looking forward to hearing more of his voice. He’s in his comfort zone like he always is, and just go out there and have some fun playing with him.”

Havenstein will likely be joined by rookie guard Logan Bruss on the right side, putting extra attention on his capability as a teacher while also adding to the importance of his play on the outside. Considering his consistently good form and sudden "superstar" tag, the Rams shouldn't be concerned with Havenstein's ability to handle the extra workload.