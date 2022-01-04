Rams Operating With the Expectation that RB Cam Akers Will Make Season Debut vs. 49ers

Rams coach Sean McVay reveals where Cam Akers stacks up as it pertains to the second-year rusher making his season debut.

Cam Akers endured a devastating Achillies injury during private workouts in July that was expected to rule him out for the entirety of his sophomore campaign.

However, Akers' rehab process went along faster than originally anticipated and the Rams activated him to the active roster just ahead of the team's Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams have played two games since his activation but Akers has not yet been active on game-day. He was a full participant in each day of last week's practice but ultimately the Rams leaned on the side of caution, keeping him out for at least another contest.

McVay said last Thursday that Akers has exceeded the team's expectation of nearing a return following what transpired and that they've pinpointed the 49ers game or the playoffs for his timeline to return. Although, McVay didn't make any guarantees regarding Akers' status.

However, Thursday night, McVay gave Rams radio broadcaster J.B. Long more of a definitive answer regarding his second-year rusher, stating that they're planning for Akers to return in the season finale against the 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

"I think you let him go. I think he's ready," McVay told Long. "We're operating with the expectation and anticipation that Cam Akers is going to make his (season debut) this week."

Akers is undoubtedly the Rams' most talented rusher, though Sony Michel has excelled since taking over in the starting role. Michel led the NFL in rushing throughout the month of December with 423 yards.

Last week in Baltimore, Michel remained effective, running for 74 yards on 19 attempts, but he did have a crucial drop while serving as a pass-catcher, tacking on three receptions for 25 yards to his outing.

Certainly, Akers will be able to carry the load as the team's feature back once fully healthy. But his contributions as a receiver out of the backfield will perhaps be a notable lift over the crop of running backs the Rams currently have at their disposal.

During the Rams' wild card and divisional playoff game last season, Akers dominated on the ground, running for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 46 attempts.

It's probably far-fetched that Akers will take over the bulk of the carries with the way Michel is playing, but in all likelihood, they'll share time in Week 18 and into the playoffs as a formidable one-two punch.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.