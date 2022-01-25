Rams Injury News: Updates on Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp Entering Week of NFC Championship

Rams coach Sean McVay revealed an update on safety Taylor Rapp and left tackle Andrew Whitworth as it pertains to their health ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

The Los Angeles Rams have missed safety Taylor Rapp the last two weeks as he deals with a concussion suffered in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

As a result, the Rams have turned to a rotation of players on the back-end of the defense, calling Eric Weddle out of retirement and opening the door for additional opportunities to see Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess slide into more prominent roles than earlier this season.

And while the Rams have been forced to come up with different combinations across the two safety spots with Rapp and Jordan Fuller injured, the same can be said for the left tackle position during Sunday's Divisional Round game in Tampa Bay.

Joe Noteboom made the start at left tackle in place of Andrew Whitworth, as the team's All-Pro offensive lineman nursed a knee injury that he suffered in the Wild Card Round game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay gave an update on the outlook of Rapp and Whitworth, detailing where they’re at in the process of getting back on the field.

Rapp is "on track" to play Sunday against the 49ers after a two-game absence, per McVay.

Whitworth didn't participate in any of last week's practices but McVay expects him to return this week.

McVay also noted that Noteboom, who posted an 86.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and only allowed one quarterback pressure, strained his pectoral muscle toward the end of the game in the fourth quarter. Noteboom played every offensive snap during the Rams' 30-27 win over the Bucs, but his status throughout the week will be one to monitor.

