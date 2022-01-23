Skip to main content
Rams' Divisional Round Inactives at Buccaneers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Rams will be without safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) as L.A. looks to continue their recent success against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.

As for Tampa Bay, they'll be without their standout right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and running back Ronald Jones (ankle) – two notable losses.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Bucs have released which players will be inactive for the Divisional Round contest.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Rams inactives

  • LT Andrew Whitworth
  • S Taylor Rapp
  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • RB Buddy Howell
  • OLB Terrell Lewis
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Bucs inactives

  • CB Pierre Desir
  • WR Cyril Grayson
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • RB Ronald Jones
  • WR Breshad Perriman
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • T Tristan Wirfs

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

