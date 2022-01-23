Rams' Divisional Round Inactives at Buccaneers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Rams will be without safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) as L.A. looks to continue their recent success against the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers.

As for Tampa Bay, they'll be without their standout right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and running back Ronald Jones (ankle) – two notable losses.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Bucs have released which players will be inactive for the Divisional Round contest.

Here is the complete list of the inactives:

Rams inactives

LT Andrew Whitworth

S Taylor Rapp

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Buddy Howell

OLB Terrell Lewis

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Bucs inactives

CB Pierre Desir

WR Cyril Grayson

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ronald Jones

WR Breshad Perriman

QB Kyle Trask

T Tristan Wirfs

