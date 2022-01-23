Player(s)
Rams at Buccaneers Halftime Report
After two quarters in the books, which aspects of the first quarter have been the most impactful? Here's a look at the Rams and Buccaneers halftime report from the Divisional Round contest.
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers halftime report from Divisional Round weekend:
Halftime score
Rams 20, Bucs 3
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 15
- 3rd down conversation rate: 3-6
- Total net yards: 250
- Rushing yards: 31
- Passing yards: 219
- Field goals: 2-2
- Penalties: 1 (10 yards)
- Turnovers: 1
Quick analysis
- Running back Cam Akers received the starting nod over Sony Michel – his first start since returning two weeks ago following an Achillies injury in mid-July.
- The Bucs right tackle position looks to be a weak link early on without Tristan Wirfs. The Rams have lined up Aaron Donald off that edge to get a favorable matchup.
- Rams backup tight end Kendall Blanton recorded the first touchdown of his career with a 7-yard grab from Matthew Stafford early in the first quarter. Entering today's game, Blanton had only caught four passes in his NFL career.
- Cooper Kupp broke free from the Tampa Bay secondary, hauling in a 70-yard touchdown grab thanks in part to a busted coverage.
- Rams swing tackle Joe Noteboom has fared extraordinarily well stepping in at left tackle for Andrew Whitworth, not allowing much pressure from Jason Pierre-Paul on Stafford in the first half.
- After running the ball 38 times in last week's win over the Cardinals, the Rams have reverted back to a pass-heavy attack, throwing 24 passes in the first half compared to 12 rushing attempts.
- Tom Brady was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty – the first of his 22-year career. The flag was thrown after Brady suffered a hit from Von Miller in which Brady was seen after the play bleeding from the lip.
- Safety Nick Scott picked off Brady inside the two-minute warning, marking Scott's third interception of the season.
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 18/24, 229 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Cooper Kupp: 4 catches, 102 yards, 1 touchdown
- Odell Beckham Jr.: 4 catches, 42 yards
- Aaron Donald: 2 tackles, 1TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 pass breakup
Bucs
- Tom Brady: 10/22, 112 yards, 1 interception
- Leonard Fournette: 6 rushes, 28 yards
- Mike Evans: 4 catches, 42 yards
- Vita Vea: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits
- Lavonte David: 8 tackles, 1 TFL
