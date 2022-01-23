Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the closing betting lines ahead of the Rams' Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers.

After Saturday's Divisional Round games included both underdogs pulling off the stunning victories, the Rams are looking to follow suit against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

The Rams have beaten the Tom Brady-led Bucs twice since he joined the club in 2020 and L.A. holds the advantage over Tampa Bay from a big picture perspective, winning seven of the last eight meetings between the two franchises.

Now, with a Divisional Round matchup on the horizon, the Rams will attempt to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game with a win in which the winner of today's contest will host the 49ers next Sunday. Here's an early look at the Rams and Bucs final betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams at Buccaneers Divisional Round

Point spread: Rams +2.5

Over/under point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -150, Rams +125

After the Rams opened as a field goal underdog, the line has moved in favor of L.A. by half a point, sitting at 2.5 with game-time closing in. The Rams' last meeting against Tampa Bay came earlier this season in Week 3 where the Bucs were the betting favorite, but L.A.'s offense cruised to a 34-24 win.

Similar to the spread, the point total has also dropped half a point, now sitting at 48. While the Bucs have been tasked with the challenge of operating without wide receiver Chris Godwin, they’ve activated running back Leonard Fournette off injured reserve as he's set to make his return.

Kickoff for the Rams and Bucs Divisional Round showdown is set for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 12:00 p.m. PT in Tampa Bay.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.