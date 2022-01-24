Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of the Rams' NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

Conference championship weekend is set and the Rams and 49ers will square off with the winner representing the NFC in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium against the winner of Sunday's Chiefs-Bengals game.

The Rams and 49ers have met twice already this season with San Francisco pulling off the win in both instances. L.A. has dropped the last six games against their in-state rival but with the skates being at the highest point across their recent head-to-head clashes, can Sean McVay do something he hasn’t done since the 2018 season and hand Kyle Shanahan a loss?

Sunday afternoon will give us that answer when the two NFC West foes empty the tank on one another in an attempt to become Super Bowl bound.

Here's an early look at the Rams and 49ers betting odds:

*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rams vs. 49ers NFC Championship

Point spread: Rams -3.5

Over/under point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Rams -188, 49ers +155



After losing by the scores of 31-10 in Week 10 and 27-25 in Week 18, the Rams opened up as the betting favorite by 3.5 points over the 49ers.

The point total is set at 46.5 points, a high benchmark but one that leans in favor of hitting. The Rams have averaged 32 points across their two playoff games, while the 49ers have averaged 18 points. It's also worth noting that San Francisco played at Lambeau Field against the Packers for their Divisional Round showdown in frigid temperatures, so the team's average points per game are skewed a bit.

Kickoff for the Rams and 49ers NFC Championship game is set for Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.